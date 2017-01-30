Fynbos facts

Rhamnus prinoides with shiny leaves and berries

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - As it can get quite windy in the Southern Cape, gardeners are always on the lookout for indigenous plants that can be grown for hedges. A few species that occur locally are ideal for this purpose.

One of these is Searsia crenata (formerly Rhus crenata, Dune Crowberry) which is a low growing shrub with small leaves. It is ideally suited to be planted close together and when trimmed forms a perfect hedge.

This species is can be grown near the coast as it occurs naturally there and can put up with the salt of sea spray which is problematic for gardeners as many plants do not thrive in coastal conditions because of it.

Other Searsia species also make attractive hedge plants such as Searsia longispina which has a spiny appearance and is good for security reasons, Searsia glauca, Searsia lucida and Searsia pallens. Olea exasperata (Dune Olive) is also a coastal species and grows naturally as a shrub and thus can form a stunning hedge, well able to tolerate the coastal salt. It has sweet smelling flowers in the flowering season.

Another attractive species with glossy green leaves that can be grown into a hedge is Rhamnus prinoides (blinkblaar/glossyleaf). In addition to the attractive shiny leaves, fruit is devoured by birds, thus drawing fruit eaters to your garden.

A plant that should be used more in creating hedges is our local Outeniqua Yellow Wood (Afrocarpus falcatus, formerly Podocarpus falcatus). There is a stunning hedge of this plant to be seen at the Garden Route Botanical Garden.

Enjoy our indigenous hedge plants and remember: "Never take more than you need from the circle of life."

Article: Priscilla Burgoyne (curator of the Southern Cape Herbarium)

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'