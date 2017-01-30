Learner helps Up with Downs

Vera Reynolds (left) the winner of the Karoo lamb raffle, Lize Ferreira and Brenda Boshoff, one of the founders of the Up with Downs school.

GEORGE NEWS - Glenwood House school learner Lize Ferreira wanted to do something special for the children at the Up with Downs (UWD) facility in Blanco and approached the school with a fundraising proposal.

Within just a few weeks she managed to raise R4 280.

First she set up a stall at the UWD market day where she sold beautifully decorated cupcakes, which sold like hot cakes, and then she raffled a Karoo lamb.

UWD thanks Lize for the amazing amount of money raised and more importantly the professional manner in which she carried out her project.

Lize thanks everyone who supported her initiative, as well as The Office Printers for printing and donating the raffle tickets.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'