Translate to: 

Leapfrog fun at the garden

Leapfrog fun at the garden
The Garden Route Botanical Garden is a hotspot for biodiversity. On Tuesday 28 February at 18:00 a Leapfrog evening will be held at the Garden Route Botanical Garden during which an observation session will be held in which children and adults can participate. This photo of a Reed frog being devoured by a beetle larva was posted by Colin Ralston on iSpotnature.
GEORGE NEWS - A Leapfrog evening will be held at the Garden Route Botanical Garden (GRBG) on Tuesday 28 February at 18:00.
 
This is the third 'observation' evening that will be held and participants will be collecting frogs, identifying and then releasing them. An information session and outdoor slide show will be held at the Getafix Garden Café beforehand and again afterwards.
 
Other nightlife will also be recorded. Colin Ralston (who is known for the unusual insects finds he has been posting on the website iSpotnature) is the organiser and last year there were 130 eager young children and a few adults attending who had 'great fun'.
 
Participants are asked to bring - torches, a clear plastic bag, camera, insect repellent, change of clothes for those who get wet, enthusiasm and a sense of fun while learning. Entry is free. A discussion and slideshow will be held afterwards to view the observations. Tea garden will be open for refreshments. The GRBG is situated at 49 Caledon Street, George.
 
For more information send an email to info@botanicalgarden.org.za or telephone 044 874 1558.
 
In response to a question about the potentially rough handling of frogs and any other creatures, Ralston said: "There are definite rules; no frogs may be killed, the participants must handle them gently and put them in a plastic bag which is then blown up, allowing viewing from all angles. Then they are released back into the area where they were found - unharmed, please."
 
For several years now, Ralston has made it his self-appointed task to photograph, and identify, the biodiversity in the Garden Route Botanical Gardens, concentrating on the nonbotanical and therefore unlabelled life forms.
 
In April 2016 he told a gathering of Wildlife and Environmental Society of SA (Wessa) members: "The diversity of insects, birds, reptiles, amphibians, mammals and fungus is enormous, with some surprising results to date.
 
All lists are open to additions and corrections by other contributors." He added that some 48 species of butterflies, 14 dragonflies, 10 damselflies, 126 birds have been identified - lists that compare very favourably with the four national botanical gardens in the Western Cape.
 
The Garden Route Botanical Garden is near the convergence of four major biomes (forest, thicket, fynbos and the succulent Karoo), which is the reason behind the incredible biodiversity seen here. This is also the only botanical garden in the all-year rainfall area of South Africa, adding to the unique range of species recorded there.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:01 (GMT+2), Fri, 24 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 38%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 8%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 54%
Men
Women
Search
Frikkie84
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 60.
BBenjamin1
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up