Leapfrog fun at the garden

The Garden Route Botanical Garden is a hotspot for biodiversity. On Tuesday 28 February at 18:00 a Leapfrog evening will be held at the Garden Route Botanical Garden during which an observation session will be held in which children and adults can participate. This photo of a Reed frog being devoured by a beetle larva was posted by Colin Ralston on iSpotnature.

GEORGE NEWS - A Leapfrog evening will be held at the Garden Route Botanical Garden (GRBG) on Tuesday 28 February at 18:00.

This is the third 'observation' evening that will be held and participants will be collecting frogs, identifying and then releasing them. An information session and outdoor slide show will be held at the Getafix Garden Café beforehand and again afterwards.

Other nightlife will also be recorded. Colin Ralston (who is known for the unusual insects finds he has been posting on the website iSpotnature) is the organiser and last year there were 130 eager young children and a few adults attending who had 'great fun'.

Participants are asked to bring - torches, a clear plastic bag, camera, insect repellent, change of clothes for those who get wet, enthusiasm and a sense of fun while learning. Entry is free. A discussion and slideshow will be held afterwards to view the observations. Tea garden will be open for refreshments. The GRBG is situated at 49 Caledon Street, George.

For more information send an email to info@botanicalgarden.org.za or telephone 044 874 1558.

In response to a question about the potentially rough handling of frogs and any other creatures, Ralston said: "There are definite rules; no frogs may be killed, the participants must handle them gently and put them in a plastic bag which is then blown up, allowing viewing from all angles. Then they are released back into the area where they were found - unharmed, please."

For several years now, Ralston has made it his self-appointed task to photograph, and identify, the biodiversity in the Garden Route Botanical Gardens, concentrating on the nonbotanical and therefore unlabelled life forms.

In April 2016 he told a gathering of Wildlife and Environmental Society of SA (Wessa) members: "The diversity of insects, birds, reptiles, amphibians, mammals and fungus is enormous, with some surprising results to date.

All lists are open to additions and corrections by other contributors." He added that some 48 species of butterflies, 14 dragonflies, 10 damselflies, 126 birds have been identified - lists that compare very favourably with the four national botanical gardens in the Western Cape.

The Garden Route Botanical Garden is near the convergence of four major biomes (forest, thicket, fynbos and the succulent Karoo), which is the reason behind the incredible biodiversity seen here. This is also the only botanical garden in the all-year rainfall area of South Africa, adding to the unique range of species recorded there.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'