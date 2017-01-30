Shavathon this weekend

Shave or spray your hair for a good cause. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS - The Cancer Association of South Africa will be hosting its 14th annual Shavathon on 25 and 26 February at all major shopping malls across South Africa. The corporate events will follow on 27 February and 3 March.

Venues in George where events will be hosted are the Garden Route Mall, Eden Meander Lifestyle Center, Outeniqua Family Market, St Georges Square and Redefine Boulevard in York Street.

Funds raised at these Shavathon events help Cansa continue its care and support programmes for those affected by cancer.

They also help the organisation to provide educational material on how to reduce the cancer risk as well as help provide access to early detection of cancer via cancer screening support programmes.

There are more than 30 Cansa Care Centres, that offer support in many forms to cancer patients, their families and anyone affected by the disease. Visit www.cansa.org.za for more information on the care centres.

To successfully execute the Shavathon project, Cansa's regional offices train floor management teams are deployed at the different venues, and will supply them with all necessary equipment and needs to shave and spray hair on the day.

Shavathon 2017.

