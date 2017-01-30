Businesses left without land lines

Business owners and personnel at Courtenay Centre, on the corner of Courtenay and Mitchell Streets, pulling their hair out after their Telkom landlines have been cut off for the whole of last week. Photo: Supplied

GEORGE NEWS - Several businesses in George were left hanging when their Telkom landlines were cut off for the whole of last week.

The lines were restored sometime after end of business on Friday and Monday morning, but the unpleasant experience left some business owners very frustrated. Businesses in Mitchell, Courtenay, Cathedral and Cradock Streets were affected.

Blanche Varrie, owner of the craft shop Great Impressions in Courtenay Centre, on the corner of Courtenay and Mitchell Streets, was at the end of her tether last week when numerous calls to Telkom yielded no response for several days.

"I also wanted to cancel a dentist appointment at a practice in Cathedral Street, but physically had to drive there because I didn't have their cell phone numbers," she said.

"One of my clients drove anxiously from Plettenberg Bay, not knowing whether she will find us open or closed. She's been waiting for stock which she desperately needed."

The George Herald's attempts to communicate with personnel at Telkom Direct, Garden Route Mall, failed. No one was available to answer the office number and the promise on the automated answering service that a consultant will call back never realised.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD-JOERNALIS

