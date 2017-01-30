Translate to: 

OCC participants stranded at OR Tambo

OCC participants stranded at OR Tambo
Gerrit Hendricks: “Grab every opportunity with both hands.” Photos: Myron Rabinowitz.
GEORGE NEWS - Four Ghanaian OCC participants are stranded at the OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg as they neglected to pre-book a linking flight to George.
 
Senzeni Ndebele, a senior manager of Acsa, told guests at the OCC media launch at Oubaai Hotel on Thursday, that Acsa is doing everything in their power to help as all the connecting flights are full.
 
“We heard about their plight earlier today and Brenda Vorster (George airport manager) and I are going to make a few calls to the various airlines to see what we can do,” said Ndebele.
 
Tthe four Ghanaians landed at OR Tambo yesterday morning and then tried to book a connecting flight to George not realising that flights from Johannesburg to George are jam packed at the end of the week.
 
Ansie Swart, OCC event director thanked the George airport, the main sponsor, for once again coming on board.
 
“We know that certain businesses are upset that we close off roads in the CBD, but it is not for us, it is for those less fortunate than us. For some of the up country participants, this is the opportunity of a lifetime.”
 
Gerrit Hendricks, a disabled wheelchair racer from Oudtshoorn and regular participant at the OCC, told his fellow participants that they must take advantage of the opportunities provided by the OCC. “Up until three years ago I trudged around the streets of Oudtshoorn in a standard wheelchair when I was spotted by officials from the George airport.
 
They sponsored me with a lightweight racing wheelchair, now I have seen the world with the next stop the Elite Wheelchair Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday 23 April.
 
Thanks to the OCC and the George Airport for making everything possible,” said Hendricks
 
The OCC takes place on Saturday and starts and ends at Mount View Resort in York Street. For a map of the route get your George Herald from any shop in George now. 


At the media welcoming function at Oubaai are from left: Dr Willie Cilliers, President of the George Business Chamber; George Cllr Sean Snyman; Brenda Vorster, George airport manager; Ansie Swart OCC event director; and George deputy mayor Cllr Gerrit Pretorius. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:40 (GMT+2), Fri, 17 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Statistics SA recently released this year’s Victims of Crime Survey, which indicates amongst others, South Africans generally feel unsafe. Where do you feel safe?
Not anywhere
George Herald 81%
In my own home
George Herald 13%
At work
George Herald 1%
In public places
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
NAIRB
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 45.
soul15
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 36.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up