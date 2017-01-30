OCC participants stranded at OR Tambo

Gerrit Hendricks: “Grab every opportunity with both hands.” Photos: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS - Four Ghanaian OCC participants are stranded at the OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg as they neglected to pre-book a linking flight to George.

Senzeni Ndebele, a senior manager of Acsa, told guests at the OCC media launch at Oubaai Hotel on Thursday, that Acsa is doing everything in their power to help as all the connecting flights are full.

“We heard about their plight earlier today and Brenda Vorster (George airport manager) and I are going to make a few calls to the various airlines to see what we can do,” said Ndebele.

Tthe four Ghanaians landed at OR Tambo yesterday morning and then tried to book a connecting flight to George not realising that flights from Johannesburg to George are jam packed at the end of the week.

Ansie Swart, OCC event director thanked the George airport, the main sponsor, for once again coming on board.

“We know that certain businesses are upset that we close off roads in the CBD, but it is not for us, it is for those less fortunate than us. For some of the up country participants, this is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Gerrit Hendricks, a disabled wheelchair racer from Oudtshoorn and regular participant at the OCC, told his fellow participants that they must take advantage of the opportunities provided by the OCC. “Up until three years ago I trudged around the streets of Oudtshoorn in a standard wheelchair when I was spotted by officials from the George airport.

They sponsored me with a lightweight racing wheelchair, now I have seen the world with the next stop the Elite Wheelchair Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday 23 April.

Thanks to the OCC and the George Airport for making everything possible,” said Hendricks

The OCC takes place on Saturday and starts and ends at Mount View Resort in York Street. For a map of the route get your George Herald from any shop in George now.

At the media welcoming function at Oubaai are from left: Dr Willie Cilliers, President of the George Business Chamber; George Cllr Sean Snyman; Brenda Vorster, George airport manager; Ansie Swart OCC event director; and George deputy mayor Cllr Gerrit Pretorius. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

