George Community Police Forum AGM

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The annual general meeting (AGM) of the George Community Police Forum (CPF) will be held on Wednesday, 22 February at 10:00 in the main hall at the George Municipality in York Street.

The George CPF will also elect their new executive committee at the AGM.

Members of the community, concerned organisations and other roleplayers are all welcome to attend.

Contact the CPF secretary Bennie Engelbrecht at 079 165 3647 or bjmengelbrecht@gmail.com or the chairperson Ronelle Bezuidenhout at 072 562 6885 or chair@blancowatch.co.za

All organisations who will be attending are requested to indicate (via e-mail to CPFsecretary above) the name of the person nominated to represent them. Names need to be submitted no later than 21 February.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'