Power outage in Uniondale

UNIONDALE NEWS - There is currently no electricity in Uniondale and surroundings.
This due to a transformer that has tripped at the Eskom Uniondale substation.
There is no indication yet of when power will be restored.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
18:41 (GMT+2), Wed, 15 February 2017
