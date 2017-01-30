Translate to: 

The future of plantations

GEORGE NEWS - Did you know that four plantation trees are planted every minute of every day here in the Cape?
 
Did you know that about 21 000ha of forest plantation area in the Western Cape, mostly in the Outeniqua, is going over to conservation in 2020?
 
On Wednesday 22 February, Irvine Kanyemba, general manager of MTO's forestry and sawmilling operations in the Western and Eastern Cape, will be giving a talk on the future of the massive plantation forests that surround us.
With vast experience in Zimbabwe and Mozambique and now based in George, Irvine will address forestry on our local plantations, the environmental issues surrounding forestry and the changes and growth of recreational uses in its forests. MTO manages over 95 000 hectares of forest in the Cape.
 
They implement their core value, "Care First", over the whole country in the following ways:
  • the protection of over 70 fauna and 25 flora species, some rare and endangered, in their plantations;
  • the provision of nutritional supplements to over 1 500 employees every working day (1 100 in the Cape alone); and
  • the opening of various plantations to communities to enjoy 14 different outdoor recreational activities.
The talk is one of a popular series hosted by WRRA (Wilderness Ratepayers and Residents Association) at the Wilderness Hotel & Spa.
 
The meeting will start at 18:30 for 19:00. The cost is R10 for WRRA members and R20 for non-members.
 
12:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 17 February 2017
