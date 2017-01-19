Up with Downs gives back

Staff and learners of Up with Downs and Heatherlands High School after handing over the shoe boxes filled with toiletries.

GEORGE NEWS - The Up with Downs School (UWD) in Blanco filled shoeboxes with toiletry items and distributed them at the new Heatherlands High School on Thursday 19 January.

UWD teamed up with Anchor your Life, an American based non-profit organization, and identified a need for toiletries for some of the learners at the Heatherlands hostel. The learners at UWD collected toiletries and packed them into shoeboxes that they decorated and personalised for the hostel learners.

The visit to Heatherlands High School which is situated on the grounds of the old Die Bult School in Langenhoven Street brought back memories, as the UWD started out in 1999 in a small classroom at the school.

Up with Downs is thankful to Lodewyk Meyer, principal of Heatherlands High, the staff and the learners for the warm welcome and for presenting UWD an opportunity to build a new relationship by giving back to the local community.

Staff and learners of Up with Downs and Heatherlands High School after handing over the shoe boxes filled with toiletries. Standing from left: Paul Gerber, Elsabe Basson, Marne De Koker, Carla Oudejans, Kate Anderson, Deidre Maarman, Susan Jacobs, Jaco Bothma, Tom Weir, Lodewyk Meyer, Yuriel Kortje en Ivan Vorster. Front: Michelle Pretorius (left), Nicole Seegmuller, Annika Boshoff and Cady Joubert

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'