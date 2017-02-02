Translate to: 

'Safety will be monitored'

The Shoprite shopfront is being renovated. Callie Niemann, who took this photo, expressed concern over the safety of customers. The contractor doing the work says when any work is being done, the specific area is taped off.
GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality has promised that the building site in Main Street, Parkdene, where a complaint about the standard of safety measures was reported, will be continually monitored.
 
"Integrated Safety and Health Systems (Pty) Ltd confirmed that various health and safety related matters were addressed with the contractor and that an undertaking was given that the required safety measures would once again be put in place by the contractor prior to commencement of the building work," said Chantel Edwards-Klose, media relations manager at the municipality.
 
She was responding to an article in last week's issue of the George Herald. "Should any deviations be found by the health and safety officer during inspections, the contractor will not be allowed to commence with construction until all the health and safety aspects have been complied with. Barricading had been erected and signage had been displayed on site numerous times at the costs of the contractor but have been removed by vandals. The photographs sent to the newspaper serve as proof."
 
Shoprite renovations
A concerned health and safety consultant, Callie Niemann, sent a photo of building work at Shoprite where shoppers said that they had to duck for "flying debris" while renovation work was carried out at the Van der Stel Square entrance of the building. "According to building regulations, the entrance should have been closed or protected by means of nets or something that would ensure the safety of workers and the public," said Niemann.
 
Wihan Basson from Cape Cladding, contracted to do the roof construction, said scaffolding was erected with a bridge over the entrance so that personnel could work over the opening with ease.
 
"There are notices on both sides of the entrance and danger tape is put around the specific area where the workers work. The 'material' that 'rained' on clients' heads was dust and leaves that had collected over the years behind the roof sheets, and now fall out as soon as we remove the sheets. We will implement an alternative measure to stop the dust and leaves to blow everywhere while we are working. We give the assurance that we take site safety seriously and always endeavour to look after the safety of our personnel and the public," said Basson.
 
16:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 February 2017
