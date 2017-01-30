Inja bakkie project going strong

A puppy enjoys his meal from an Inja Bakkie.

GEORGE NEWS - The very successful Inja bakkie project started by SPCA volunteer, Susanne Juling, in 2015 is still going strong.

Plastic containers filled with dog or cat food are taken into poorer communities by the SPCA inspectors and given to pet owners who show a desire to look after their animals.

The ripple effect of the project is that it has created a sense of trust in the community towards the SPCA -previously many people were hostile and suspicious of the SPCA officials.

The project is urgently looking for one or two litre plastic ice-cream, butter or margarine containers with lids. The containers can be filled with dry cat or dog food or be empty. If you would prefer to donate dry food instead of containers, that would be very welcome as well.

Juling thanked all those that have been donating and are still providing food and containers. "Not only are hungry animals getting the much-needed food, but the bakkies double-up as water bowls when the food is finished."

All bowls have a sticker, sponsored by Characters, with the emergency SPCA details on them. The handing out of bakkies also allows the inspectors to examine animals and educate or advise their owners in an informal, relaxed manner.

For more information contact Susanne Juling on 072 868 3536 or the SPCA office on 044 878 1990.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'