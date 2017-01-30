Translate to: 

GO GEORGE route changes for OCC

GO GEORGE route changes for OCC
A GO GEORGE bus in the CBD.
GEORGE NEWS - The GO GEORGE bus service will be making temporary changes to certain routes to accommodate the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge (OCC) taking place on Saturday, 18 February. A section of York Street will be closed and traffic will be constricted to one lane in Beach Road, Pacaltsdorp.
 
From 10:00 on Friday, 17 February 2017 the Pacaltsdorp routes into town will take a slight detour via Hope, Lang and Union Streets back to York Street. From 06:00 – 17:00 on Saturday, these routes will be rerouted via PW Botha Boulevard. The rest of the routes that are diverted, will be affected from 06:00 – 13:00 on Saturday only.
 
Passengers are requested to study the explanation of the changes below. Should they have any doubts or need help planning their trips ahead of time, they are encouraged to phone the GO GEORGE Call Centre on 0800 044 044.
 
Temporary stops will be implemented along Meade Street for passengers who normally use the bus stops along York Street.
 
These stops will be at the following crossings:
c/o Meade and Palgrave Streets;
c/o Meade and Fichat Streets;
c/o Meade Street and Nelson Mandela Boulevard;
c/o Meade Street and Doneraille Square (just off the crossing with Market Street).
 
Routes 1A New Dawn Park, 1B Harmony Park, 60 Rosedale and 60A Syferfontein/Rosedale will all follow their normal route up to the traffic light at Stanmar Motors, where they will turn right. These buses will continue along PW Botha Boulevard, turn left into Rand Street, continue into Union Street and turn right into Meade Street, all the way to Courtenay Street where it will turn right and follow the normal route around the superblock. The return route is via Meade Street instead of York Street, and will follow the same diversion until it reaches Beach Road, where their respective normal routes will apply.
 
Route 2 Blanco will follow the normal route to the CBD. The return route will be along Market Street, right into Meade Street and left into Hibernia Street from where it will cross York Street, back to Blanco as usual.
 
Route 53 and 53B Rosemoor will run as usual up Courtenay Street, but will turn left into Meade Street instead of York Street, and left again into Market Street towards the stop in Cradock Street. It will follow the normal route back to the Garden Route Mall.
 
Route 9 Industrial Loop will be rerouted as both York Street and the upper part of Hope Street will be non-operational. The forward (clockwise) loop will follow the normal route from the CBD, but just before the crossing of PW Botha Boulevard and York Street at Stanmar Motors, the bus will make a wide U-turn by turning right into Pearl Street, right into Ossie Urban Street and left into PW Botha Boulevard.
 
From there, the bus will turn left into Rand Street, left into Ring Road, left into Rand Street, and then right into Hope Street, following its normal route back to the CBD.
 
Route 9R Industrial Loop will follow the normal route and turn left into Rand Street from Hope Street, and right into Ring Road on its way to PW Botha Boulevard. This route will also make the detour via Pearl Street, back to PW Botha Boulevard, continuing on the normal reverse route.
 
Route 56 Denneoord will turn right from Market Street into Meade Street, and left into Courtenay Street to the circle, from where it will follow the normal route.
 
Route 56R Denneoord will follow the normal route up to the circle, then travel east along Courtenay Street and turn right into Meade Street, then left into Market Street to its usual stop in Cradock Street.
 
Route 13 City Loop might possibly experience delays as it needs to cross York Street between Plattner Boulevard and Union Street. Traffic will be regulated, with wheelchair athletes getting preference.
 
Route 12 Garden Route Mall could also experience delays as the OCC route will be crossing the bridge over the N2 at Stanmar.
 
Passengers can expect delays on all GO GEORGE routes due to traffic being redirected and congestions at the crossings at York Street, as well as detours being longer in distance than the normal routes.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:54 (GMT+2), Tue, 14 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 93%
No
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
Marc1984
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 45.
Karools26
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up