Elephant seal spotted in Great Brak area

The elephant seal spotted in the Great Brak lagoon.
GREAT BRAK RIVER NEWS - A southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) was spotted in the Great Brak River yesterday (Monday, 13 February).
 
Volunteers of the Stranded Marine Animal Rescue Team (S.M.A.R.T) were watching the seal as it swam in the lagoon. It was last seen at about 19:00 in the river close to the police station. It has not been seen since then.
 
The public are asked to be on the lookout for the animal.
 
If you see it, please contact Tersia Marais on 072 227 4715 or the S.M.A.R.T emergency number, 076 780 8237, immediately to report its location.
 
Please do not attempt to go near the seal as it moves extremely fast and is very aggressive. It could possibly have returned to the ocean or it might be resting in the reeds on one of the lagoon islands.
 
12:13 (GMT+2), Tue, 14 February 2017
