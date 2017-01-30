Translate to: 

Eden students rewarded

Eden students rewarded
Councillors and officials from Eden District Municipality, representatives from the Francois Ferreira Academy with students at the graduation ceremony.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Francois Ferreira Academy's 8th group of students were awarded for successfully completing their Culinary and Hospitality Skills programme through the Eden District Cater Care initiative.
 
On Friday, 27 January, the Eden District Municipality (Eden DM) councillors and staff, representatives from the Francois Ferreira Academy, parents and service providers paid their respects to the 10 students for completing their Food Assistant and internationally recognized City & Guilds Training programme.
 
The programme started in 2008 as a collaboration between the Francois Ferreira Academy, Eden District Municipality and ABSA Bank. In 2016 the National Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) joined the partnership.
 
Executive Deputy Mayor of Eden DM, Cllr Rosina Ruiters of Mossel Bay, emphasized the aim of the programme.
 
"This programme seeks to address the high rate of unemployment within the Eden district. It seeks to provide culinary skills training for the unemployed and/or people who own a catering enterprise in the Garden Route and Klein Karoo."
 
Cllr Ruiters said the training is intended to equip students and entrepreneurs with the relevant skills to access jobs in the local hospitality industry. She added she, too, wore a chef’s hat at one stage of her life, and confessed: "If you love cooking – I love you."
 
Head of the Academy, Chef Francois Ferreira, highlighted: "The programme upholds a stable reputation of 89% success rate for putting students into jobs and maintains a 0% drop-out rate since its inception."
 
Ferreira added: "This is not a normal job, this is a life time job – you become the eternal student. Keep your humility, keep your want to learn – that inquisitiveness."
 
The students could not thank the Academy and sponsors enough for making this learning opportunity possible.
 
 
Councillors and officials from Eden District Municipality, representatives from the Francois Ferreira Academy with students at the graduation ceremony.  
 
