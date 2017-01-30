Block of flats not welcome

George Road as you drive from the village in the direction of the Wilderness Hotel. Photo: Google Maps.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality has approved an application to develop a block of flats on erf 246 in George Road, Wilderness - opposite the Wilderness Hotel on the sea facing side.

When the application was lodged last year, concern was raised by residents that milkwood trees would have to make way for the new building.

The initial plans included a business component, which was not approved. Building line relaxations applied for will also not be allowed, but an increase in the maximum allowable coverage from 25% to 45% got the green light.

There is currently a single house on the property that will be demolished. Conditions for the approval include that the site development plan should indicate the position of the existing trees, and that the applicant should comply with the National Forests Act.

The appeal period closes next Friday 24 February.

