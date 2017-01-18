Crèche with children vandalised

Maria Selaledi showing her vandalised creche. Photos: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - A crèche owner's property was forcefully damaged on Wednesday 1 February, allegedly by a group of jealous neighbours who want the business closed.

Maria Selaledi (63) had to call the police after a group of residents armed with sticks and other harmful objects vandalised her crèche while the children were still inside. Selaledi said people in her neighbourhood and her competitors got jealous when her business started to receive more clients and parents preferred her to take care of their children.

"My business started very small about three years ago, after I was approached by parents who wanted me to help them by keeping their children while they are at work. Since then the total number of children in my care has grown to 66 and that is where the problem started," said Selaledi. The crèche, Future Kids, is still in the process of registration.

It is situated at the France informal settlement in Zone 9. The building is made out of corrugated iron and plastic materials.

Thembalethu Police have confirmed that a case of malicious damage to property is being investigated following the incident. "The complainant, owner of the crèche, alleged that she was busy inside the house when about thirty people started to break down her shack with hammers, telling her that they do not want her to stay in the area," said Captain Dumile Gwavu, Thembalethu Police spokesperson.

He said the damage to the property is estimated at R15 000 and that no-one has been arrested following the incident.

"The police condemn any sort of damage done to property of other community members and no-one is allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.

Some crèche owners in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Idinga what triggered the attack on Selaledi's property. One owner said Selaledi's crèche is not a good environment to keep children.

"Firstly, the crèche is not registered. It is not hygienic and there's no running water or ablution facilities - which our crèches do have. Selaledi is rude in the neighbourhood and shouts at people whenever she is confronted about this. We want that crèche closed and parents must stop taking their children there. We are the only people registered to do this kind of business in the area," insists the crèche owner.

Selaledi denies these allegations, saying people are jealous of her success and that she is affordable. "I do this business out of love and to help people. I am not doing this because of money," she says.

Idinga obtained a report by an Eden District Municipality environmental health practitioner about the Future Kids crèche, dated 29 November 2016. The letter seems to be in agreement with what other crèche owners observed. The report is also signed by Selaledi herself.

The food preparation area does not meet the health standards and hygiene requirements.

Hand washing and ablution facilities are not provided.

The environment is not conducive to learning.

The children were defecating on the open space unsupervised.

Selaledi said she is still working on these findings. However, for now, the situation remains.

Inside Future Kids creche.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

