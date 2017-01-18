'Sewage water running on the street'

A photo of Nozuko Ntsodwa taken last year while she was fecthing water next to blocked toilets in Zone 8.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality has again appealed to the community to use their ablution facilities wisely and not to throw objects made of foreign materials, such as plastic and wood, in the drainage systems.

The municipality also strongly urges residents to please use the correct lines of reporting such incidents, as they sometimes don't receive these complaints.

"We again request members of the public to please contact our Civils Engineering Department at 044 8019262 or 9266 with any queries or complaints regarding water and sanitation. The public is requested to provide the address and contact details. The complaint will be lodged and you will receive a reference number which can be used for follow-up enquiries and confirmation," said Chantel Edwards-Klose, municipal spokesperson.

She asked that people keep in mind that the department receives over 30 such complaints every day, which are prioritised for repair. "It is possible that a team will not be able to react immediately," she said.

This urgent request was made after George Herald's sister publication, Idinga, alerted the municipality to another complaint received from a reader.

Nolwando Skelem, who resides in Thembalethu, called Idinga to complain that they have been calling the George Municipality for about a month to come and fix their sewage problem. "The sewage water is running on the street and children can't even play outside. We fear for our health and the municipality is taking its time to respond to these calls," she said.

However, according to the municipal spokesperson, Chantel Edwards-Klose, the municipality didn't receive any such complaints and they only learnt about the situation in Zone 9 through Idinga.

"George Municipality confirms that this complaint was addressed and resolved by our Civil Engineering Services standby team on, 7 February. No previous complaint can be found on our system," said Edwards-Klose.

Before the end of last year the same situation occurred in a number of areas in Thembalethu.

Idinga was called to cover incidents of blocked toilets and sewage water that was running on the streets in Kazi Street, Ramaphosa informal settlement and in Zone 8.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

