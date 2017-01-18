Translate to: 

NMMU scholarship students welcomed

Campus Principal Prof Quinton Johnson welcomes NMMU Vice-Chancellor's scholarship reci-pient, Maseko Phumla to the NMMU George campus.
GEORGE NEWS - Outeniqua High School matriculant Zanli Oosthuizen and Maseko Phumla from Reitz in the Free State have been selected as recipients of the prestigious NMMU Vice-Chancellor's scholarship at the NMMU George campus.
 
The NMMU VC Scholarship, which was introduced in 2010, is valued at close to R90 000 per student and allocated for every successful year of study.
 
Both Oosthuizen and Phumla will study BCom Accounting. Oosthuizen is fascinated by numbers and figures. "I enjoy maths and feel that accountancy is the natural choice," she says.
 
Phumla, who matriculated at Leifo-Iziko Combined School in Petsana Township in Reitz, said she could only apply to institutions that do not charge fees as her mother, Nomtozana, is a single parent with a very limited budget.
 
"All honour to my mother who raised me to become what I am today, she is my inspiration and my mentor," she said, thanking the university for showing compassion for her needs, adding that she won't disappoint them. "I will give my best at all times," she promised.
 
Welcoming the students at NMMU George on Wednesday 1 February, Campus Principal Prof Quinton Johnson said,
"There are challenges at all institutions of higher learning, but I am pleased to say that the George NMMU campus continues to attract the cream of the crop. In this competitive world everyone needs as much support as possible."
 
 
NMMU Vice-Chancellor's scholarship recipient, Zanli Oosthuizen (second from left) and her parents Liezel and Jaco Oosthuizen met Campus Principal Prof Quinton Johnson.
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:04 (GMT+2), Thu, 09 February 2017
