Driver makes perfect 'get-away'

Alan Morris was knocked off his bicycle by a motorist, and he is aghast that the state decided not to prosecute.

GEORGE NEWS - Allan Morris (68) and Anne Fulljames (60) were cycling in Heights Road in December 2015 when a female driver in a red Toyota hit them from behind.

She drove away without stopping, and another cyclist coming the other way gave chase down Silver Rivier Street.

The driver had entered her driveway and closed the gate by the time he reached her. Morris says the woman was rude and swore at the witness. The police were called and the woman later returned to the scene, but with her mother behind the steering wheel.

"The police took the matter further, but I did not know what happened to the case until I recently approached a police officer at a police forum meeting. He enquired on my behalf and found out that the court had decided not to prosecute. The case had been dismissed on 31 May already. I would like to know why I had not been informed. It seems that it is okay to knock a cyclist off their bike, drive away and get away with it."

Morris sustained injuries and had a medical bill of over R1 000. Police spokesperson Capt. Malcolm Pojie had not responded to a query regarding the case before the newspaper went to press.

Morris invites other cyclists who might have had similar experiences to call or e-mail him as he wants to start a campaign to create more awareness among motorists and to catalogue the courts' decisions in these cases. They may call him on 072 063 0228, or e-mail on morrsa48@gmail.com

According to the Pedal Power Association (PPA), in January at least three cyclists were killed on South African roads after being hit from behind by motorists. "In two of the cases, the drivers fled the scene," says PPA CEO Robert Vogel.

He explains that in 2013, a law was passed in the Western Cape which makes it compulsory for drivers to give cyclists a berth of at least one metre when passing, and to maintain at least one metre until the cyclist has been safely cleared.

"What can be done to shift people's behaviour to obey the rules of the road? We have some of the best laws in the world, but they are worthless if they are not enforced, or if the legal system lets down the victims."

PPA has requested a meeting with the MEC for Transport and Public Works, Donald Grant, to discuss the spike in deaths and the general safety of cyclists on the roads.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD-JOURNALIST

