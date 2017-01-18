Translate to: 

NSRI off to a great start

Torsten Henschel (left), senior coxswain and rescue officer and Hennie Niehaus (right), senior coxswain and previous station commander, welcome Robert van Helsdingen as station commander of Wilderness NSRI branch.
GEORGE NEWS - The Wilderness branch of the NSRI started their 2017 awareness programme with a lively rescue demonstration at the Wilderness Blue Flag beach at the end of January.
 
Part of the Eden District Municipality's Blue Flag education programme, the aim was to create awareness about the danger that rip currents pose and what to do in dangerous situations.
 
Bianca van Zyl, one of the seasoned crew members, volunteered to be the swimmer in distress, swimming into the rough surf several times, ignoring the cold and danger.
 
When out on a rescue, a NSRI rescue swimmer immediately swims out with a flotation device to locate the near-drowning victim and stays with the person to help lift them into the boat when help arrives.
 
Torsten Henschel explained how to recognise a rip current and how to avoid it, also giving a running commentary when crew members illustrated the life-saving CPR technique.
 
The new station commander, Robert van Helsdingen, took over in October last year from Hennie Niehaus, who has served for over 23 years as a crew member and station commander in Wilderness. Van Helsdingen said the Wilderness branch of the NSRI was busy in December, handling several rescues, also in the Touws River Lagoon.
 
He said parents allow their children to play in shallow water and don't realise that the child can drown in a few seconds.
 
In case of a water-based emergency between Glentana and Sedgefield, call  082 990 5955.
 
16:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 February 2017
