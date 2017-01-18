Have your say about liquor bill

Dan Plato addressing interested parties on the proposed amendments to the liquor bill. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - In an attempt to tackle the scourge of alcohol abuse, the provincial government has proposed amendments to the Western Cape liquor regulations, taking a tougher stance on illegal and unregulated traders.

Dan Plato, Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, hosted a public consultation session of the Western Cape Liquor Authority in the George Civic Centre on Monday 30 January.

The new draft regulations are aimed at reducing red tape for compliant liquor licence holders, or those wishing to appeal licensing decisions, while coming down hard on illegal traders.

The deadline for public comment is 28 February 2017.

The draft amendment bill will make it possible to apply for a temporary liquor licence for any event at which alcohol will be sold by way of a cash bar, including weddings and private functions.

Previously, temporary liquor licences were only granted for specific events like concerts, sporting events and trade fairs.

The absolute prohibition against liquor licences being granted for premises on which a petrol station is situated, will be removed. The proximity of a petrol station will now be one of several factors taken into account when applications for new liquor licences are considered.

A person will be allowed any amount of liquor to be in his or her possession, as long as it is reasonably required by that individual, their family or guests. Previously one had to obtain written permission from the Liquor Authority to be in possession of more than 150 litres of alcohol.

Any submissions on the regulations can be sent before 28 February for attention: Adv JC Gerber SC, by



Posting it:

Adv. JC Gerber SC

Department of Community Safety,

PO Box 5346

Cape Town

8000



Delivering it:

Adv. JC Gerber SC

Department of Community Safety,

4th Floor

35 Wale Street

Cape Town

8001



Faxing it:

Fax no: 086 531 4283 or



E-mailing it to:

(Mark the subject box clearly as: Comments of draft regulations)



The name, telephone number, e-mail address, fax number and/or postal address of the person submitting the comment should be clearly indicated.

jan.gerber@westerncape.gov.za (Mark the subject box clearly as: Comments of draft regulations)The name, telephone number, e-mail address, fax number and/or postal address of the person submitting the comment should be clearly indicated.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'