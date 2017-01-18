Translate to: 

Have your say about liquor bill

Have your say about liquor bill
Dan Plato addressing interested parties on the proposed amendments to the liquor bill. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - In an attempt to tackle the scourge of alcohol abuse, the provincial government has proposed amendments to the Western Cape liquor regulations, taking a tougher stance on illegal and unregulated traders.
 
Dan Plato, Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, hosted a public consultation session of the Western Cape Liquor Authority in the George Civic Centre on Monday 30 January.
 
The new draft regulations are aimed at reducing red tape for compliant liquor licence holders, or those wishing to appeal licensing decisions, while coming down hard on illegal traders.
 
The deadline for public comment is 28 February 2017.
 
Temporary licences
The draft amendment bill will make it possible to apply for a temporary liquor licence for any event at which alcohol will be sold by way of a cash bar, including weddings and private functions.
 
Previously, temporary liquor licences were only granted for specific events like concerts, sporting events and trade fairs.
 
Petrol stations
The absolute prohibition against liquor licences being granted for premises on which a petrol station is situated, will be removed. The proximity of a petrol station will now be one of several factors taken into account when applications for new liquor licences are considered.
 
No 150-litre limit
A person will be allowed any amount of liquor to be in his or her possession, as long as it is reasonably required by that individual, their family or guests. Previously one had to obtain written permission from the Liquor Authority to be in possession of more than 150 litres of alcohol.
 
Any submissions on the regulations can be sent before 28 February for attention: Adv JC Gerber SC, by

Posting it:
Adv. JC Gerber SC
Department of Community Safety,
PO Box 5346
Cape Town
8000

Delivering it:
Adv. JC Gerber SC
Department of Community Safety,
4th Floor
35 Wale Street
Cape Town
8001

Faxing it:
Fax no: 086 531 4283 or

E-mailing it to:
jan.gerber@westerncape.gov.za (Mark the subject box clearly as: Comments of draft regulations)

The name, telephone number, e-mail address, fax number and/or postal address of the person submitting the comment should be clearly indicated.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:28 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 94%
No
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
dancing
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 45.
Tiffie
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 57.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up