Crocodile Farm a bird sanctuary?

The former tourist attraction referred to as the Old Crocodile Farm has been lying fallow since 2007. George Municipality now plans to put the 4.7-hectare property out to tender for proposals.

GEORGE NEWS - The hope of transforming the Old Crocodile Farm into a welcoming, green asset on the western outskirts of George has not been abandoned by bird lovers, tourist promoters, and environmentalists.

However, in the last few years, the condition of the Old Crocodile Farm has taken a turn for the worse.

One of the doors to the property was broken down and is now a gaping hole. Since its closure in 2007, the old Crocodile Farm has been standing vacant while the George Municipality has been trying to sell it to the highest bidder.

The 4.7-hectare municipal-owned land on York Street Extension could be rehabilitated and turned into a tourist attraction, a bird sanctuary and tea garden where tour buses stop and birders could flock to instead of being the derelict eyesore it presently is.

So say the Friends of the George Heronry (Frogh), who still do monthly bird counts there and at Mount View Resort, where the birds have moved to roost and breed. Ornithologist Peter Ginn commented this week, "Bird watching is popular worldwide. This valuable property has the potential for attracting tourists from all over the world. But some major rehabilitation would have to be done in order to re-establish the habitat of the former colony."

The cattle egrets which used to congregate at the old Crocodile Farm left for greener pastures after their habitat was destroyed when the water pools were bulldozed and the trees axed. Much to the dismay of Mount View Resort owner Flip Labuschagne, they migrated only a short distance - to his property.

They presently nest in a few trees in a corner of the caravan park where their feathers and droppings caused a few campers to depart prematurely in December.

"We put up a net in the affected section to prevent the Cattle Egrets' droppings from splatting onto campers' braais. Before departing, many guests expressed the hope that the situation will be improved before the next holiday season starts," Labuschagne said.

Wessa George honorary secretary, Christine Ridge-Schnaufer, said, "Frogh are optimistic that the new council will have positive energy regarding this area.We have been in communication with Mr Labuschagne and various councillors and roleplayers with the view of establishing a bird sanctuary in combination with tourist facilities."

Environmentalist Colin Ralston's view is that if the Croc Farm is rehabilitated and artificial nesting or roosting platforms are made, most of the birds will go back there eventually, adding, "Cutting down the current nesting/roosting trees is not a solution - it will just mean that the birds will move to the next closest trees. They will not move very far."

The new mayor Melvin Naik and the George City Council are not against the establishment of a bird sanctuary. This news - revealed last week - may provide a reason for cautious optimism. George Municipality assistant spokesperson Debra Sauer said, "Council recently resolved that tenders be called for long-term leasing of the Old Crocodile Farm premises. The land must be developed as an activity park for community-based facilities.

The birds that are currently on and around the property can possibly be accommodated under the proposed land use. It is possible that the municipality could receive a development proposal which includes accommodating the birds in question.

The latter will be evaluated together with all the other proposals, and if accepted, will be for the costs of the developer/lessee. We cannot pre-empt the supply chain process and preclude the possibility of having birds on the property at this stage."

George Municipality says there is a security company on the premises. The law enforcement department confirmed that the premises are guarded by a security firm during the evenings on weekdays and on a 24-hour basis on weekends and public holidays.

The area is patrolled at regular intervals and vagrancy is dealt with as and when required. At present, there are no vagrancy challenges on the land in question.

The leasing of the property will be advertised shortly, which will give all the interested parties the opportunity to tender for its utilisation.

The Mount View caravan park is experiencing a problem with a colony of roosting waterbirds. Apart from a huge fall out of feathers, their guano creates a stench which was off-putting for campers in December. Photos: Pauline Lourens .

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

