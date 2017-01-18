Prepaid electricity: Sales interrupted

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality has been informed of scheduled maintenance that will affect the vending of prepaid electricity.



From 23:00 on Wednesday, 8 February, to 06:00 on Thursday no sales of prepaid electricity will be possible.

All vending channels and partners have been informed and made aware of the planned maintenance. Contingency plans are in place to ensure that downtime is kept to a minimum.

The municipality apologizes for the inconvenience.

