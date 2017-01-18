Special project for young girls

Some of the girls from Tyolorha Primary who were happy to receive the "enabling" gifts.

GEORGE NEWS - A community initiative started by a young Thembalethu man with a big heart is attracting more and more attention.

In 2016 Sphiwe Hobasi started collecting sanitary products to donate to primary schools in Thembalethu after he became aware that many girls miss out on one school week every month because they cannot afford sanitary products.

Donations have been made regularly to Tyholorha, Thembalethu and MM Mateza Primary Schools. The Keep a Girl Child in School project, supported by EdenFm, also roped in business owners to keep a branded box on their premises so that the public can make donations easily.

In November last year the Garden Route Mall was also roped in to be a collection point for the cause.

The mall recently handed over a full box to the project team.

The big smiles of these Thembalethu Primary girls show how pleased they were with Hobasi's contribution to their school careers.

