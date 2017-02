Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen dies

Springbok legend, Joos van der Westhuizen, has died. Photo: Alchetron.

He had been battling the disease since 2011 and in January he denied reports that he required oxygen in order to assist him breathe.

Van der Westhuizen played 89 times for the Springboks, captaining them at the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

NATIONAL NEWS - Former Springbok captain Joost van der Westhuizen has died.On Saturday, the J9 Foundation confirmed on its Facebook page that the 45-year-old, who suffered from motor neuron disease, had been admitted to hospital.