Facebook language complaints

An example of a Facebook post that was automatically translated by Facebook.

GEORGE NEWS - We have been receiving complaints about the language(s) of our Facebook posts

This is not something that we, as the George Herald Facebook page , can choose or control, but is the result of Facebook’s implementation of an automatic translate function.

On your computer:

• Go to your Facebook settings. To find your settings, click on the dark blue arrow on the far right (top) of your Facebook page. Now choose Settings from the drop-down menu. On the left-hand side of your page, choose Language settings.

• The first option is choosing a language you want to use Facebook in. This is automatically set to English.

• The next option, News Feed Translation preferences, gives you the option to translate stories into a language of your choice. The recommended choice here is English.

• Below this there is an option to choose the languages you understand. Here you can add multiple languages. For example, select English and Afrikaans.

• Below this there is an option to choose languages you do not want automatically translated. If you don’t want the languages that you understand (as selected in the option above this one) to be automatically translated, add them here as well. You can also leave this field blank if you prefer.

On your mobile device:

• Click on the 3 bars next to your notifications’ icon.

• Scroll down to the HELP & SETTINGS section and choose Account Settings. Now choose Language.

• The first option, gives you the option to translate stories into a language of your choice. The recommended choice here is English.

• Below this there is an option to choose the languages you understand. Here you can add multiple languages. For example, select English and Afrikaans.

• Below this there is an option to choose languages you do not want automatically translated. If you don’t want the languages that you understand (as selected in the option above this one) to be automatically translated, add them here as well. You can also leave this field blank if you prefer.

If you see Facebook posts that make no grammatical sense, or that appear to be written in both English and Afrikaans, here's what you can do to ensure that this does not continue happening:
• Remember to save your changes.