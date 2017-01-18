2 Miss SA finalists from Garden Route

Garden Route finalists Adé van Heerden and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Photo: Yolanda van der Stoep.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Top 12 finalists who are competing for the title of Miss South Africa 2017 have been announced and two are from the Garden Route.

Adè van Heerden is from Herold’s Bay and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, from Sedgefield.

Adè van Heerden - Herold’s Bay, Western Cape

Boipelo Mabe - Alexandra, Gauteng

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters - Sedgefield, Western Cape

Iman Mkwanazi - Lenasia, Gauteng

Kayla Malherbe - Mtunzini, Kwa Zulu Natal

Nicole van Niekerk - Môregloed, Pretoria, Gauteng

Nompumelelo Mampholo - Diepkloof, Soweto, Gauteng

Odirile Sepeng - Mabopane, Pretoria, Gauteng

Priyeshka Lutchman - Yellowwood Park, Durban, Kwa Zulu Natal

Shané Naidoo - Benoni, Gauteng

Shelbe Pretorius - Pinehaven, Krugersdorp, Gauteng

Yuta Raubenheimer - Kameeldrift, Pretoria, Gauteng

The second round of public voting opens on midnight on 2 February. The public’s SMS votes will have a 25% weighting of the overall voting towards the winner, with 75% resting with the official judges. Voting is done via SMS. The public can SMS the number of their favourite Top 12 finalist to the short code number 45791. Each SMS will cost R1.50.

Proceeds from the competition will benefit the Cell C Girl Child Bursary Fund. Up for grabs for five lucky voters is a weekend at The Palace at Sun City and VIP tickets to attend the live Miss South Africa pageant and after party at Sun City.

For more information visit the Miss South Africa website www.misssa.co.za

Judges for the pageant include Maps Maponyane, Bridget Madinga and Ezra Davids, with more celebrity judges to be announced for the final.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'

The Miss South Africa Pageant is a proud collaboration between Sun International and Cell C. The new Miss South Africa 2017 will be crowned at Sun City on 26 March and the event will be simulcast live on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) and M-Net (Channel 101).Miss South Africa 2017 will receive R1-million in cash from sponsors Sun International and Cell C, as well as a bouquet of prizes that will elevate the competition to one of the richest pageants in the world.The finalists come from three of the country’s nine provinces: eight are from Gauteng with two from the Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal. In Gauteng they come from Alexandra, Soweto, Lenasia, Pretoria, Benoni and Krugersdorp and the Western Cape finalists hail from Herold’s Bay and Sedgefield. Kwa-Zulu Natal contestants come from Durban and Mtunzini.For the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, members of the public were invited to vote for their favourite Miss South Africa 2017 semi-finalist and propel her into the Top 12. The winner of the public vote was Pretoria’s Nicole van Niekerk.Says Sun International PR Manager Claudia Henkel, “We are absolutely delighted with the finalists. The young women who have been selected depict everything that we hope the pageant represents: intelligence, integrity and beauty.”Suzette van der Merwe, Managing Executive for Cell C, says, “The Miss South Africa pageant provides a prestigious and respected platform for these dynamic, talented young women to discover their strengths, boost their confidence and propel their lives forward. It provides life-changing experiences for all the participants and, for the winner, an opportunity to inspire and make a real difference.”The young woman who is crowned Miss South Africa 2017 will automatically become the spokesperson for the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day initiative.Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, the current Miss South Africa who recently competed in both Miss World and Miss Universe, will crown her successor at the 2017 pageant.