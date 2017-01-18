Translate to: 

2 Miss SA finalists from Garden Route

2 Miss SA finalists from Garden Route
Garden Route finalists Adé van Heerden and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Photo: Yolanda van der Stoep.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Top 12 finalists who are competing for the title of Miss South Africa 2017 have been announced and two are from the Garden Route.
 
Adè van Heerden is from Herold’s Bay and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, from Sedgefield.
 
The Miss South Africa Pageant is a proud collaboration between Sun International and Cell C. The new Miss South Africa 2017 will be crowned at Sun City on 26 March and the event will be simulcast live on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) and M-Net (Channel 101).

Miss South Africa 2017 will receive R1-million in cash from sponsors Sun International and Cell C, as well as a bouquet of prizes that will elevate the competition to one of the richest pageants in the world.

The finalists come from three of the country’s nine provinces: eight are from Gauteng with two from the Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal. In Gauteng they come from Alexandra, Soweto, Lenasia, Pretoria, Benoni and Krugersdorp and the Western Cape finalists hail from Herold’s Bay and Sedgefield. Kwa-Zulu Natal contestants come from Durban and Mtunzini.

They are (in alphabetical order of their first names):
  • Adè van Heerden - Herold’s Bay, Western Cape
  • Boipelo Mabe - Alexandra, Gauteng
  • Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters - Sedgefield, Western Cape
  • Iman Mkwanazi - Lenasia, Gauteng
  • Kayla Malherbe - Mtunzini, Kwa Zulu Natal
  • Nicole van Niekerk - Môregloed, Pretoria, Gauteng
  • Nompumelelo Mampholo - Diepkloof, Soweto, Gauteng
  • Odirile Sepeng - Mabopane, Pretoria, Gauteng
  • Priyeshka Lutchman - Yellowwood Park, Durban, Kwa Zulu Natal
  • Shané Naidoo - Benoni, Gauteng
  • Shelbe Pretorius - Pinehaven, Krugersdorp, Gauteng
  • Yuta Raubenheimer - Kameeldrift, Pretoria, Gauteng
For the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, members of the public were invited to vote for their favourite Miss South Africa 2017 semi-finalist and propel her into the Top 12. The winner of the public vote was Pretoria’s Nicole van Niekerk.

The second round of public voting opens on midnight on 2 February. The public’s SMS votes will have a 25% weighting of the overall voting towards the winner, with 75% resting with the official judges. Voting is done via SMS. The public can SMS the number of their favourite Top 12 finalist to the short code number 45791. Each SMS will cost R1.50.
 
Proceeds from the competition will benefit the Cell C Girl Child Bursary Fund. Up for grabs for five lucky voters is a weekend at The Palace at Sun City and VIP tickets to attend the live Miss South Africa pageant and after party at Sun City.
 
For more information visit the Miss South Africa website www.misssa.co.za.

Says Sun International PR Manager Claudia Henkel, “We are absolutely delighted with the finalists. The young women who have been selected depict everything that we hope the pageant represents: intelligence, integrity and beauty.”

Suzette van der Merwe, Managing Executive for Cell C, says, “The Miss South Africa pageant provides a prestigious and respected platform for these dynamic, talented young women to discover their strengths, boost their confidence and propel their lives forward. It provides life-changing experiences for all the participants and, for the winner, an opportunity to inspire and make a real difference.”

The young woman who is crowned Miss South Africa 2017 will automatically become the spokesperson for the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day initiative.

Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, the current Miss South Africa who recently competed in both Miss World and Miss Universe, will crown her successor at the 2017 pageant.

Judges for the pageant include Maps Maponyane, Bridget Madinga and Ezra Davids, with more celebrity judges to be announced for the final.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
12:02 (GMT+2), Fri, 03 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 95%
No
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
Beachrunner
I'm a 72 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 52 and 70.
Sielsoeker74
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up