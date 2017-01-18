Translate to: 

Eden District Municipality: Draft Annual Report

Eden District Municipality: Draft Annual Report
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - The Eden District Municipality (EDM) Draft Annual Report for the 2015/2016 financial year was tabled at the Council Meeting of 30 January and is open for public inspection and comments.
 
It is electronically available for download here.
 
A printed copy of the Draft Annual Report will be available from 3 February 2017 until 23 February 2017 at the following Eden District Municipalities offices and municipalities:

1. Eden DM Head Office, 54 York Street, George
2. Eden DM Roads Services, Mission Street, George Industrial
3. Eden DM Community Services, Mission Street, George Industrial
4. Eden DM Oudtshoorn Office, 15 Regent Street, Oudtshoorn
 
5. Eden DM Riversdale Office, Mitchell Street 24, Riversdale
6. Eden DM Mossel Bay Office, Cnr Marlin & Sampson Street, Ext 23, Mossel Bay
7. Eden DM Knysna Office – 24 A Queen Street, Knysna
8. Eden DM Plettenberg Bay Office - 7 Gibb Street, Plettenberg Bay
9. Bitou Municipality - 4 Sewell Street, Plettenberg
10. Knysna Municipality - 5 Clyde Street, Knysna
11. George Municipality - 71 York Street, George
12. Mossel Bay Municipality - 101 Marsh Street, Mossel Bay
13. Hessequa Municipality - Van den Berg Street, Riversdale
14. Kannaland Municipality - 32 Church Street, Ladismith
15. Oudtshoorn Municipality - Cnr CJ Langenhoven Street & Voortrekker Road, Oudtshoorn

All comments must be submitted to the Eden District Municipality, Municipal Manager at the under-mentioned address before Thursday, 23 February 2017 (12:00) or clearly marked “Draft Annual Report: 2015/2016” and be placed in the Tender Boxes at the respective offices. Comments can also be submitted electronically to communications@edendm.co.za.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
11:59 (GMT+2), Thu, 02 February 2017
