R351 000 raised for after care facility

The children from the Zenzele Aftercare Facility put up a dance show at the event.

GEORGE NEWS - Members of The Links Golf Club and their guests raised an impressive R351 000 for the Zenzele Aftercare Facility in Blanco during their third annual Swiss Day golf event and dinner on 20 January.

The event was held at the Links and was sponsored by four Swiss nationals who are members of the golf club.

This year the Swatch Group, makers of fine Swiss watch brands such as Swatch, Omega, Longines, Blancpain and several others, generously contributed watches that were used as prizes and raffle items.

The highly attractive prizes generated strong participation in the event, with a sold-out capacity of 72 golfers and 80 for dinner at The Links Clubhouse.

The Links golf course, the number one rated course in South Africa, was quite a sight to behold with a sea of golfers dressed in red and white, the colors of the Swiss flag. Swiss flags and Swatch and Omega banners added to the Swiss atmosphere on the golf course.

After a delightful dance show by the Zenzele children and a Swiss cheese dinner, an auction was held for various items to generate funds for Zenzele.

Items included golf-related prizes kindly donated by the South African golf stars that are members of The Links, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Gary Player. Swiss golf star Martin Rominger and UK star Lee Slattery also offered golf rounds with them at The Links for auction.

The auction, together with participation fees for the event and donations from some Links members who were not able to attend the event, generated R351 000 for Zenzele. This is 75% higher than last year's event, and five times more than two years ago.

The Swiss sponsors of the event wish to thank all those that made it a success, both for the participants and Zenzele.

They are The Links Golf Club and its outstanding staff, golf superstars Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Gary Player, golf stars Lee Slattery and Martin Rominger, the Swatch Group and Salinas Restaurant in Wilderness and Mark Gold Jewelry for prize and raffle contributions.

Thanks are also extended to Links members and their guests who participated and contributed to the Zenzele facility via the golf day, donations, and the auction.

Guests enjoying the dance show at the Swiss Day.

