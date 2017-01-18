Life needs a boost

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - A Life Community Services centre that provides pre-schooling to 70 toddlers and assistance to a further 50 school children in the Asazani section at the back of Thembalethu, has become a target of crime and is looted on a monthly basis.

Maryna DeVries, CEO of Life, says they are at their wits' end. "What is strange is that for 14 years we have been at the premises and managed to secure it. The break-ins really started two years ago and have been escalating ever since.

"In the past, we had a fence and gate that was erected by overseas volunteers and local groups. This was always in a good condition but since two years ago, we cannot keep up with the repairs.

The barbed wire is simply stripped off and sections of the fencing removed. This then makes the wooden structure itself very vulnerable."

To overcome the crisis, Life has bought a plot in Silvertown, an adjoining area. "We will have to secure the area before we start building and we appeal to businesses and individuals to assist Life in erecting a building on the property that we have purchased," she said.

For more information on the project contact Maryna DeVries on 044 873 6601 or 072 455 6505 or maryna@lifecommunity.co.za

