Ford Kuga: Police awaiting expert reports

Southern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Malcolm Pojie.
GEORGE NEWS - The police's investigation into the deadly Kuga fire which killed Reshall Jimmy (33) on 4 December 2015 in Wilderness, is still ongoing.
 
Captain Malcolm Pojie, the Southern Cape police spokesperson, this week said their investigation has not been concluded, as they are still awaiting expert reports on the outcome of the investigation pertaining to the cause of the fire.
 
"The matter will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision as soon as the outstanding report(s) is obtained."
 
Pojie also confirmed that Ford SA lodged an urgent application to the Cape Town High Court for access to the inquest docket. "However, we are not at liberty to divulge the content thereof as the matter is dealt with by our state attorneys," he said.
 
On Monday (23 January) Ford launched an urgent application to be granted full access to a police docket.
TimesLive reported that Ford in its affidavit said the police and the Jimmy family had deliberately thwarted it in its investigation into the cause of the fire.
 
This while local detective and investigator in the Jimmy case, Constable Thembekile Matwa, claims Ford has deliberately obstructed the police in their investigation.
 
In his affidavit Matwa said their investigation is complete in all respects, except for the absence of the reports from Ford's fire inspector, Anthony Young.
 
He said when Young inspected Jimmy's car on 20 January 2016, he had pointed to two wires under the dashboard on the passenger side of the vehicle and said there had been "arcing" between them. Matwa contacted Young asking about his report, to which Young replied he had given it to Ford in February 2016.
 
Matwa said he has received the police and insurance forensic reports, but up to this day has not received the photographs and report by Young.
 
The George Herald tried to get hold of Ford for comment, but could not reach them at the time of going to print.
 
• Carl Grobler, the dealer principal of Imperial Ford George, were also contacted to get comment on how many vehicles were brought in since the national recall. The vehicles affected are the 1.6 Kuga manufactured between December 2012 and 2014. He said a press statement will be issued soon. The George Herald will publish the statement on www.georgeherald.com.
 
09:28 (GMT+2), Thu, 26 January 2017
