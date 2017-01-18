Building regulations 'the same for everyone'

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - Pacaltsdorp resident Jonathan Edwards is unhappy about a demolishing notice issued by the George Municipality for a tools shed he had put up in his backyard.

Building plans have to be submitted for the structure. He says his shed was erected by a reputable supplier and he wants to know if the same building regulations were applicable in all areas of the city.

"I have spoken to people in areas like Thembalethu where big structures and huts are erected without building plans. Why are they allowed to do that?" he asks.

Municipal Communications Manager Chantel Edwards-Klose confirms that Edwards' timber structure was illegal and a notice was served on him. "The owner has requested an extension for the submission of building plans. Permission was granted for the extension and a draughtsperson has already been appointed for the plans."

She stresses that building regulations are applied as standard throughout the greater George. "George Municipality confirms that all complaints from the public with regard to illegal building structures are investigated and the appropriate action will be taken if necessary."

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

