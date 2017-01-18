Motorcycle club donates toys to school

Bev Boshoff, wife of UGR President Eddie Boshoff, helping to hand out the toys to the children at Diepkloof School.

GEORGE NEWS - Members of Ulysses Garden Route ( UGR) handed over several bags overflowing with stationary, toys and toiletries to the grateful staff and pupils of the Diepkloof School, a rural school situated between Great Brak River and George.

The school has 162 pupils and there is a desperate need for donations as most of Diepkloof's learners come from very poor communities. UGR members were treated to the school song by the learners and heartily thanked by the headmaster, Mr A Schoeman.

"These donations are taking place across the Southern Cape," says Leon Stander, the road captain of UGR.

"The major motorcycling clubs in the area are affiliates of South Western District Motorcycling Association (SWDMCA) and the hugely successful Toy Run in November enabled the various clubs to make wonderful contributions such as these to worthy causes across the board."

"All the donations are utilised effectively and we try and ensure that the neediest receive the bulk and according to their individual needs," says Stander.

"This year saw a huge departure from the traditional teddy bears. People were encouraged to give toiletries, stationary and sports gear instead and the public's response was great. Besides the donations, a lot of money was raised, which will be used for deserving and specialized causes."

Donations were made to the Saps trauma and councelling centres and various special needs schools. SWDMCA affiliated clubs such as Coded, Quin e que and others also received assistance.

"We are starting our buildup now to the huge Whale Rally in Hartenbos on 9 to 11 June and UGR's sights are firmly set on making this the biggest and most successful Whale Rally ever. This will enable the club to likewise enlarge our donations to the less fortunate," says Stander.

"It is worth mentioning that broadly speaking, the biking fraternity does not have the infrastructure costs that mainline charities do, and we can justifiably be proud of what we achieve with our initiatives."

From left are: Leon Stander, Principal Schoeman, Bev Boshoff, Peggy Roux, Mags Vermaak, Ronel Janse Van Vuuren, Paul Erasmus, Corinne Blake and teacher, Tanya Swanepoel with some of the schoolkids.

