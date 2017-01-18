Translate to: 

Motorcycle club donates toys to school

Motorcycle club donates toys to school
Bev Boshoff, wife of UGR President Eddie Boshoff, helping to hand out the toys to the children at Diepkloof School.
GEORGE NEWS - Members of Ulysses Garden Route ( UGR) handed over several bags overflowing with stationary, toys and toiletries to the grateful staff and pupils of the Diepkloof School, a rural school situated between Great Brak River and George.
 
The school has 162 pupils and there is a desperate need for donations as most of Diepkloof's learners come from very poor communities. UGR members were treated to the school song by the learners and heartily thanked by the headmaster, Mr A Schoeman.
 
"These donations are taking place across the Southern Cape," says Leon Stander, the road captain of UGR.
 
"The major motorcycling clubs in the area are affiliates of South Western District Motorcycling Association (SWDMCA) and the hugely successful Toy Run in November enabled the various clubs to make wonderful contributions such as these to worthy causes across the board."
 
"All the donations are utilised effectively and we try and ensure that the neediest receive the bulk and according to their individual needs," says Stander.
 
"This year saw a huge departure from the traditional teddy bears. People were encouraged to give toiletries, stationary and sports gear instead and the public's response was great. Besides the donations, a lot of money was raised, which will be used for deserving and specialized causes."
 
Donations were made to the Saps trauma and councelling centres and various special needs schools. SWDMCA affiliated clubs such as Coded, Quin e que and others also received assistance.
 
"We are starting our buildup now to the huge Whale Rally in Hartenbos on 9 to 11 June and UGR's sights are firmly set on making this the biggest and most successful Whale Rally ever. This will enable the club to likewise enlarge our donations to the less fortunate," says Stander.
 
"It is worth mentioning that broadly speaking, the biking fraternity does not have the infrastructure costs that mainline charities do, and we can justifiably be proud of what we achieve with our initiatives."
 
 
From left are: Leon Stander, Principal Schoeman, Bev Boshoff, Peggy Roux, Mags Vermaak, Ronel Janse Van Vuuren, Paul Erasmus, Corinne Blake and teacher, Tanya Swanepoel with some of the schoolkids.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
14:14 (GMT+2), Wed, 25 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Alchemist
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 51.
NuweBegin17
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 44 and 57.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up