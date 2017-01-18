Water problems in Wilderness

Generic image.
GEORGE NEWS - Wilderness Heights is currently experiencing low water pressure in some areas and in others there is no water at all.
This is due to a break on the line which goes into the boardwalk reservoir.
A water car is located in Sands Road.
Repairs are not expected to take long.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
11:59 (GMT+2), Wed, 25 January 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.