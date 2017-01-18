Annual swim a treat for local woman

For Christine Bertsch it is an exhilarating treat to cool down in the sea at Wilderness. Her annual swim is organised by her friend, Nan Nieber (right back). Her carer, Nieta Kennedy, joins in the fun.

GEORGE NEWS - There are things that one takes for granted. Like going to the beach for a swim. But for Christine Bertsch it is an annual treat to go for an outing to the Wilderness beach.

Christine has been making steady progress recovering from Guillain-Barré, a neurological illness contracted in 2008. The swim usually takes place with the help of Outeniqua Lifesaving Club members.

At the Wilderness main beach she is lifted onto the NSRI quad bike, taken for an exhilarating ride and then given a joyous swim in the sea. Christine can do many things for herself, but still needs full-time carers to help her in and out of bed.

The physiotherapy and swims at the local spa has helped to rehabilitate her muscles and she can stand up, but she cannot walk. Taking a few steps is still quite exhausting and requires help from professionals.

The annual swim and quad bike ride is organised by a Dutch friend of Christine's, Nan Nieber. Her Sedgefield physio, Andrea Lamprecht, loaned her the Hippo bathing chair.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'