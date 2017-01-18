Translate to: 

Annual swim a treat for local woman

Annual swim a treat for local woman
For Christine Bertsch it is an exhilarating treat to cool down in the sea at Wilderness. Her annual swim is organised by her friend, Nan Nieber (right back). Her carer, Nieta Kennedy, joins in the fun.
GEORGE NEWS - There are things that one takes for granted. Like going to the beach for a swim. But for Christine Bertsch it is an annual treat to go for an outing to the Wilderness beach.
 
Christine has been making steady progress recovering from Guillain-Barré, a neurological illness contracted in 2008. The swim usually takes place with the help of Outeniqua Lifesaving Club members.
 
At the Wilderness main beach she is lifted onto the NSRI quad bike, taken for an exhilarating ride and then given a joyous swim in the sea. Christine can do many things for herself, but still needs full-time carers to help her in and out of bed.
 
The physiotherapy and swims at the local spa has helped to rehabilitate her muscles and she can stand up, but she cannot walk. Taking a few steps is still quite exhausting and requires help from professionals.
 
The annual swim and quad bike ride is organised by a Dutch friend of Christine's, Nan Nieber. Her Sedgefield physio, Andrea Lamprecht, loaned her the Hippo bathing chair.
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:01 (GMT+2), Wed, 25 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Adam333
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 37.
Shyguy123
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 42.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up