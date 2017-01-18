No water in Thembalethu

Generic image.
GEORGE NEWS - The civil engineering department has advised that Thembalethu is currently without water.
Water trucks have been placed to assist at schools and the clinic.
The repair team is currently investigating the situation.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
11:39 (GMT+2), Wed, 25 January 2017
