Update: Protest at George Municipality

During this morning's protest at the municipality. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - After this morning's protest at George Municipality, the Samwu delegation, led by George Samwu Chairperson Sandile Lingani, has met with the acting municipal manager, Walter Hendricks, behind closed doors.

After 45 minutes both Lingani and Hendricks emerged and addressed the workers saying that they will reconvene the meeting tomorrow at 08:00.

The grievances were identified as the task evaluation issue and the 141 workers who, Samwu claims, to be in line with the labour court’s arbitration, should have been appointed permanently and not as casuals.

All Samwu workers have returned to their work stations.

Occupying the 2nd floor of the George Municipality's building in York Street.

