NMMU 8 in court on Friday

Supporters of the NMMU 8 wait outside court during a previous hearing. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - The "NMMU 8", six female and two male students arrested on Thursday 20 October 2016 while protesting in the name of free higher education for the poor during the Fees Must Fall protests, will appear in the George magistrates court on Friday, 27 January.

They were arrested for the contravention of a court order and public violence relating to the Regulation of Gatherings Act. In October the eight students were granted bail and released so that they could write their year-end exams.

At the second court appearance on 12 December, their bail was extended as two of the eight students were not in court.

One supplied a doctor’s certificate while the other was still writing exams.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST



