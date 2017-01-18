Translate to: 

Harvey World Travel Bridal Competition

Jeanette Pretorius is een van die eerste inskrywings van Januarie 2017 vir die Harvey World Travel-bruidkompetisie. Sy en Donovan Morgan het op 3 Desember 2016 by die Oakhurst kunsteteater in George getrou. Foto: Sparkle Photography
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Harvey World Travel George, Knysna and Oudtshoorn invite all brides of the Southern Cape to enter their popular bridal competition. Each month a bride is chosen to be one of the twelve finalists in their Bride of the Year 2017 competition.
 
Each Bride of the Month receives a meal voucher to the value of R100 from the great Italian restaurant, Pomodoro in Wilderness, rental of an evening dress or suit for one night from Bridal Inn to the value of R400, a 60-minute pedicure at the Beauty Salon in George to the value of R190, lunch at Travel Bugs Travel Café and Garden in George to the value of R80, as well as a R100 meal voucher at the popular Salinas Restaurant in Wilderness.
 
The Bride of the Year 2017 will receive a three-night break, including breakfast, at any Tsogo Sun hotel or resort or Garden Court in South Africa for two adults sharing, two return economy class air tickets on kulula.com on any of their domestic services, a R200 dinner voucher at Salinas Restaurant in Wilderness and a R200 meal voucher at Pomodoro Restaurant in Wilderness. (Dates are subject to availability in the selected resorts and on the airline.)
 
One full-length and one close-up photograph of the bride must be submitted. Entry is free of charge and entry forms are available at the Harvey World Travel offices in George, Oudtshoorn and Knysna, as well as the George Herald office in York Street, George.
 
Please remember that you have to live in the Southern Cape to qualify for this competition.
 
For more information, contact Marita on 044 874 6930 or e-mail your photographs and entry form to linda.scholtz@ harveyworldsa.co.za.
 
Terms and conditions apply.
 
 
11:56 (GMT+2), Mon, 23 January 2017
