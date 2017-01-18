Translate to: 

Protest at George Municipality

Protest at George Municipality
About 150 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are occupying the 2nd foor of the George Municipality’s main building. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - About 150 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are occupying the 2nd foor of the George Municipality’s main building in York Street after trying to gain access to Mayor Melvin Naik’s office.
 
The police are on the scene and have just told the restless protestors that a municipal delegation will address them shortly.
 
The workers are demanding to see Municpal Manager Trevor Botha.
 
Samwu members told the George Herald that the two issues at stake are the implementation of TASK, the recognised job evaluation system within the local government, and 141 workers who were allegedly promised permanent employment at the George Municipality.
 
According to one worker, Botha signed a document in November last year, which promised all 141 workers permanent employment. “No one has been permanently employed up to date,” he said.
 
Although none of the Samwu leadership has been spotted at George Municipality since the occupation got under just before 09:00, they are expected to arrive soon.
 
Comment from George Municipality is being awaited, regarding the unexpected Samwu action that took officials and politicians completely by surprise.
 
More information to follow as it becomes available. 
 
Watch a video below
 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:10 (GMT+2), Mon, 23 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
islington
I'm a 64 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 62.
Boerseun_14
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 38.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up