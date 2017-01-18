Protest at George Municipality

About 150 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are occupying the 2nd foor of the George Municipality’s main building. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - About 150 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are occupying the 2nd foor of the George Municipality’s main building in York Street after trying to gain access to Mayor Melvin Naik’s office.

The police are on the scene and have just told the restless protestors that a municipal delegation will address them shortly.

The workers are demanding to see Municpal Manager Trevor Botha.

Samwu members told the George Herald that the two issues at stake are the implementation of TASK, the recognised job evaluation system within the local government, and 141 workers who were allegedly promised permanent employment at the George Municipality.

According to one worker, Botha signed a document in November last year, which promised all 141 workers permanent employment. “No one has been permanently employed up to date,” he said.

Although none of the Samwu leadership has been spotted at George Municipality since the occupation got under just before 09:00, they are expected to arrive soon.

Comment from George Municipality is being awaited, regarding the unexpected Samwu action that took officials and politicians completely by surprise.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

Watch a video below

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'