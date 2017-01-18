Personel of the Garden Route Casino at the Roulette tables.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The highly anticipated Roulette Masters Tournament kicked-off at Garden Route Casino, on Monday 9 January.

The tournament will see players potentially walk away with a guaranteed R2-million cash prize or a share of the R3.1 million prize pool.

Roulette Masters is one of Tsogo Sun’s most thrilling promotions. Every year the tournament draws in a crowd of gaming enthusiasts and a large number of buy-ins.

The excitement in the casino corridors is palpable and it is no wonder Roulette Masters continues to grow momentum with each year bringing in a bigger prize pool.

The top qualifying scorers from the Garden Route get to move onto the unit heats semi-finals.

The top scorer in the qualifying round automatically advances to the finals, which will be hosted at Gold Reef City Casino, leaving the top scorers to battle it out for the final spot in the grand finals.

