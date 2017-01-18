Boy loses fingers to refuse truck

Siyamthanda Landu was badly injured while trying to help throw refuse bags into the refuse compactor truck.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality has urged parents and community members to educate children about the dangers of jumping onto moving vehicles.

This follows after a boy from Thembalethu, Siyamthanda Landu, was badly injured, losing two of his fingers while trying to assist in throwing refuse bags into the refuse compactor truck late last year at Phelendaba, Thembalethu.

According to the municipal spokesperson, Chantel Edwards-Klose, Siyamthanda stuck his hand into the mechanism of a refuse compactor truck. "The boy was taken to his parents' house which was nearby.

The incident was immediately reported to the foreman for refuse removal, who contacted the emergency services of the municipality straight away and an ambulance was dispatched to attend to the accident," said Edwards-Klose.

The boy's relative, Cynthia Mbali, does not deny the events leading to this incident, but regrets that the municipality didn't follow up. "The last time we heard from the municipality was on the day of the accident. They only asked our details and nothing happened after that," said Mbali.

Edwards-Klose said that the George municipality does not accept liability for the injuries to the child; however, it will assist the child and his parents wherever possible.

"The George Municipality regrets this tragic incident. The refuse division deals with children wanting to jump onto refuse trucks on a daily basis.

It should be remembered that the operators of the compactor machines are the only people who are trained to do so," she added.

Siyamthanda lost two fingers.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

