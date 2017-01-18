WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE..." /> Boy loses fingers to refuse truck | George Herald | Garden Route
Translate to: 

Boy loses fingers to refuse truck

Boy loses fingers to refuse truck
Siyamthanda Landu was badly injured while trying to help throw refuse bags into the refuse compactor truck.
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW
 
GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality has urged parents and community members to educate children about the dangers of jumping onto moving vehicles.
 
This follows after a boy from Thembalethu, Siyamthanda Landu, was badly injured, losing two of his fingers while trying to assist in throwing refuse bags into the refuse compactor truck late last year at Phelendaba, Thembalethu.
 
According to the municipal spokesperson, Chantel Edwards-Klose, Siyamthanda stuck his hand into the mechanism of a refuse compactor truck. "The boy was taken to his parents' house which was nearby.
 
The incident was immediately reported to the foreman for refuse removal, who contacted the emergency services of the municipality straight away and an ambulance was dispatched to attend to the accident," said Edwards-Klose.
 
The boy's relative, Cynthia Mbali, does not deny the events leading to this incident, but regrets that the municipality didn't follow up. "The last time we heard from the municipality was on the day of the accident. They only asked our details and nothing happened after that," said Mbali.
 
Edwards-Klose said that the George municipality does not accept liability for the injuries to the child; however, it will assist the child and his parents wherever possible.
 
"The George Municipality regrets this tragic incident. The refuse division deals with children wanting to jump onto refuse trucks on a daily basis.
 
It should be remembered that the operators of the compactor machines are the only people who are trained to do so," she added.
 
 
Siyamthanda lost two fingers.
 
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
08:05 (GMT+2), Fri, 20 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...
Passengers
Passengers
A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 97%
No
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
McKnight
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 32.
Assebliefmylief
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up