Translate to: 

Severe weather warning

Severe weather warning
Photo taken from a spotter aircraft of the Stilbaai fire ongoing at the moment.
WESTERN CAPE NEWS - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre would like to alert the public to a severe fire weather warning for the Western Cape for today. Extremely hot and dry windy conditions can be expected across the province.
 
Anton Bredell, the Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, says these are the worst conditions for a wildfire to occur.
 
“If a fire starts under these conditions, it will be very hard to control, it will be unpredictable and it will be fast moving.”
 
Bredell has cautioned the public to be aware of the threats and dangers posed by wildfires at the moment and to take precautions where necessary.
 
“People who are outdoors or in close proximity to vulnerable areas should be aware of the enhanced threat of wildfires. Please take extra care to fully extinguish campfires and report any new wildfires promptly. I would go so far as to request the public to desist from making any fires outdoors today.”
 
Colin Deiner, head of Disaster Management in the Western Cape says firefighting continued overnight across the Western Cape with the priority area still in the Paarl region, the Hawequa fire.
 
“There are 200 firefighters on the ground and 4 helicopters water bombing in the area. Two of these are air force Oryx helicopters. The fire is currently burning towards Wellington on the one side and Bainskloof on the other side.”
 
The other major fires still ongoing are in the Grootwintershoek mountain range close to Tulbagh and in the Stilbaai area. Monitoring operations and in some regions will continue throughout the day.

When reporting fires, please contact your local district municipality.

• Eden - 044 805 5071
• Central Karoo - 023 414 2603

The WCDMC has the following tips to help keep families safe from fire:

What if a Fire breaks out in my home?

• Warn people inside the house to get out safely.
• Help people to get out and stay out of harm's way.
• If there is a lot of smoke, crawl out below the smoke to escape the fire.
• Where possible, have more than one exit from your house, with clear routes to the door.

Safety around an Open Flame

• Keep matches and lighters out of children's reach.
• Cut candles in half to prevent them falling over and use a candle holder.
• Never leave an open fire – for example around a braai - unattended.
• Do not let open fires – for example a braai - get too big and out of control.
• Monitor weather conditions. If the wind is strong, rather put the fire out till the wind dies down.

General Safety tips

• Keep a well-maintained fire extinguisher in your house, and know how to use it.
• If you have no extinguisher, keep an empty bucket for water or a bucket of sand if possible, on hand.
• If you have a garden hose, keep it rolled up and ready in case of fire.
• Have an escape plan, and make sure that the whole family knows the plan.
• Do not park in the way of a fire hydrant (and remind your neighbours and visitors to do the same).
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
13:06 (GMT+2), Wed, 18 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...
Passengers
Passengers
A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you sticking to your New Year's resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 14%
No
George Herald 6%
I didn't make any
George Herald 80%
Men
Women
Search
McKnight
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 32.
Hans64
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 51.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up