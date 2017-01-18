Translate to: 

CCTV improves safety at Victoria Bay

Marelize Claassen was on duty at Victoria Bay the entire December, monitoring the CCTV screens and keeping a sharp eye out for trouble. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - Law enforcement at Victoria Bay has improved since the beginning of December when Marelize Claassen, though appointed to manage the Victoria Bay caravan park from the Victoria Bay office, pitched in to monitor the CCTV surveillance system as well.
 
The young woman with the can-do approach was on duty the entire month, and after hours the cameras were monitored at the disaster management control room at Eden district municipality. Claassen said things went extremely well and not one serious incident was reported in December.
 
"I received good cooperation from law enforcement officials and all role players at the bay." She added that a contract is expected to be awarded for an upgrade in Eden's CCTV camera surveillance system.
 
Though a strict policy pertaining to areas of responsibility is maintained by Eden and George municipalities, they found a way to work together and a ban on alcohol as well as anti-social behaviour was strictly maintained.
 
In reply to a question directed at Johan Compion, acting executive manager: community services, he said, "When a person from the public reports an issue at one of our resorts, it is dealt with and resolved as soon as possible. In the case of verbal or physical assault, it is the responsibility of the supervisor and/or the public to contact the South African Police Service (SAPS) to intervene.
 
George municipality carries the responsibility for the law enforcement services at public spaces, including the beach area and parking areas." He added that there are three camping sites within the Victoria Bay Caravan Park, which are managed by Eden DM. In addition to this, the supervisor also manages the Swartvlei Caravan Park.
 
Crucial camera footage
When asked about the efficiency of their CCTV surveillance system, more specifically on 3 November 2016, the night that Thembalethu taxi owner Wesley Mini died after being shot 18 times, George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said, "As previously indicated, George municipality continues to improve the CCTV camera system and will budget for upgrades in the 2017/18 budget."
 
Apparently the getaway car could not be identified on camera.
 
• Michelle Pienaar reports that the contracts of the vendors at all the municipal beaches - Lientjiesklip, Herold's Bay and Victoria Bay - have expired. Read more here.
 
 
It's all quiet on the Victoria Bay waterfront - most holidaymakers have departed and the wind on Tuesday made it even uninviting for the most intrepid surfers.Photo: Pauline Lourens.
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
10:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 19 January 2017
