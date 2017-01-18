Important notice: Power outage

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The electricity supply will be interrupted on Thursday 2 February from 02:00 to 06:00 for the purpose of doing alterations to the electrical mains.

The affected areas are as follows: A portion of Loerie Park, Eden, Bo-dorp, Garden Route Mall, Eden Meander, Kraaibosch, Blue Mountain, Saasveld, Lavalia, Protea Park, Rosemoor, Victoria Bay, Bergsig, Eastern Extension and Twee Rivieren.

Consumers are warned to treat the installation as being live for the full duration as the supply may be resumed at any time within the notified period.

Should circumstances prevent the work being carried out during the above-mentioned period, the work will be done on Friday 3 February from 02:00 to 06:00.

