'SA economy will be stronger than 2016'
Lesetja Kganyago.
NATIONAL NEWS - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says he agrees with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa that our economy will be stronger and less turbulent than last year.
Ramaphosa made the comments during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.
Kganyago says this is going to be a better year because our economy withstood the test of last year.
“I think that 2016 was the biggest test of the institutions of our democracy and the institutions of our democracy demonstrate that they could withstand the shock that they had been subjected to.”
Read more on Eyewitness News.
09:35 (GMT+2), Wed, 18 January 2017
