Waterpipe burst in Themabalethu

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - There was a pipe burst on one of the main lines feeding Thembalethu, late yesterday.

The position of the burst is in the culvert under the N2 and it is therefore in a very difficult position to work on.

Areas in Thembalethu will be affected. Some areas might be without water and other areas will experience low water pressure.

The situation will most likely persist for the duration of the day. Water tankers will be placed at strategic places in the areas that are most severely affected.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'