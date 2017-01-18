Warning: High temperatures expected

Generic image.
GEORGE NEWS - Extremely high temperatures are expected across South Africa today!
George is expected to reach a maximum of 36°C.
Oudtshoorn is the hottest town in the country today with a predicted maximum temperature of 43°C.
Be sure to stay cool and hydrated!
George residents can expect cooler weather and showers tomorrow.

07:49 (GMT+2), Wed, 18 January 2017
