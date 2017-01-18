A water-wise garden can be colourful

Sagewood, a colourful indigenous shrub that can grow 5m high, is well suited to George and looks good when planted at the back of a large informal border.

GEORGE NEWS - A water-wise garden requires low maintenance and is well worth considering, especially when water is scarce during hot dry summers.

Soil preparation is an important factor - the soil must be enriched with good quality compost and well-rotted manure as well as organic fertiliser, all of which help to retain moisture.

Reduce your lawn - grass needs plenty of water to keep it in good condition.

Create windbreaks and avoid watering when the wind is blowing. Group plants with similar water requirements together and plant regional indigenous trees and plants.

Indigenous trees and plants are available at the botanical garden nursery at 49 Caledon Street in George.

The nursery is open Monday to Friday from 08:30 to 16:30, closing early on Friday at 14:00. It is also open on the first Saturday morning of every month from 09:00 to 13:00.

For further enquiries contact Kristen at 044 874 1558 / info@botanicalgarden.org.za

A date to note in your diary: yellow tag sale on Saturday 4 February.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'